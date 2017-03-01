Tim Murray: Today was a speed bump in the plan

BUFFALO, NY - All was quiet on the Buffalo front as another NHL trade deadline has come and gone. The Sabres ended the day without making any moves and General Manager Tim Murray wrapped up the non-eventful day. Here are a few takeaways from his press conference:

1.) Injuries were a concern for Dmitry Kulikov:

Coming into today, Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson were two players likely to get traded on deadline day but in the end, couldn't get a deal done. One concern teams had about Kulikov was his injuries.

2.) Murray didn't actively shop Evander Kane, possibly open to contract talks over the summer:

Another big question mark on deadline day was Evander Kane. The Sabres leading scorer has delievered on the ice but there's no doubt, questions about his character and off ice issues still linger. While Murray said he didn't actively shop Kane, he did say he'd be open to contract talks over the summer if the off ice issues are in the past.

3.) Unacceptable play over the last two games:

After losing to Chicago before the bye week, the Sabres dropped its last two games to the worst and second-worst teams in the NHL. It's safe to say Tim Murray is furious with that kind of performance and points out where to put the blame.

4.) Man with a plan

And finally, the rebuild. A phrase fans are probably sick of hearing but Murray described today as a "small, little speed bump" in his plan and expanded on his road map for this team.

Final note:

Murray said he took calls on Brian Gionta but respected his wish to stay with the team. He also said he'll protect Robin Lehner in the expansion draft.

