Tides turn on Bisons

The Bisons have stormed out to an 8-4 start to the 2017 season because on most nights, they are the team that comes up with the big hits. On Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Field, that distinction belonged to the Norfolk Tides.

Catcher Chance Sisco hit a three-run double and infielder Paul Janish added a three-run homer as the Tides defeated the Bisons, 9-5, in downtown Buffalo. The Herd outhit their opponents 12-11, but failed to match Norfolk's big rallies early in the contest.

Norfolk put three crooked numbers on the scoreboard, all in the first five innings of the game. The Tides manufactured a two-out rally in the first thanks to a Chris Dickerson double and a walk by Pedro Alvarez. Jason Leblebijian then misplayed Robert Andino's grounder to keep the inning alive. Two pitchers later, Sisco cleared the bases with a double to the right-centerfield wall.

After the Bisons closed to within 3-2 thru three, Janish came through with the three-run blast into the screen in left field to widen the lead. The Tides then collected four straight hits off Bisons starter Jarrett Grube in the fifth to build an insurmountable 8-2 advantage.

