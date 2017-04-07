The UFC is ready for Buffalo

Before Friday's weigh-in, local leaders officially welcomed the fights back to Buffalo with a ceremony at 716 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The UFC breaks a two-decade drought in Buffalo Saturday with its first fight here since 1995.



Saturday's fights start at 3:15 at the Key Bank Center and the city is expecting to welcome a lot of visitors.

"Since 2012, now well over $6 billion of economic development projects have moved forward in our city, and we are very pleased to show off all of the progress to the UFC fans that come into the city of Buffalo," says Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

One of the main card fights was also canceled for a short time. Cynthia Calvillo against Pearl Gonzalez was called off because the state athletic commission prohibits female fighters from competing with breast implants, which Gonzalez has. But later on, the commission she was medically cleared... and the fight is on.

