The Sabres Feel the Pain of their Fans

BUFFALO, NY- Its bad enough for the Sabres that they'll miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season, but after bad losses at home against the New York Islanders and Toronto Maples the players are feeling the pain of the fans.

After practice Tuesday Jack Eichel said “It’s been a mediocre two year.s “or them to continue to support us and be behind us, selling games out – the Islanders game Sunday at 3, people are still here. There’s 19,000 people here. I’m sure if we were in other cities it wouldn’t be the same case. You’ve got to appreciate that as a player. It’s a lot better than coming here to any empty building. More than anything, it’s a bit disappointing, a bit embarrassing for us as players that we can’t be better for them. You want to please the fans because of all they’ve been through and all they continue to put up with. You just want to be better.” After a pause he said “Final thought, is thanks to all of them for supporting us throughout the year. We’ve got one left, and we’ll just put it all out there for them and try to win a hockey game and try to bring some excitement to the building.”

Goaltender Robin Lehner said “They’re very supportive fans. They deserve better. They deserve better than what they’ve got.”

Head coach Dan Bylsma added "Sabres fans are some of the most loyal bunch I've been associated with, they've been with us through thick and thin."

The Sabres have just three games left. They'll play their final home game of the season against Montreal Wednesday then hit the road for games in Florida and Tampa. When they return from the Florida trip they will clean out their lockers as the franchise heads into another long, long offseason.

