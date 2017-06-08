Texas A&M's Cason Sherrod Rises Above the Noise

Texas A&M pitcher Cason Sherrod has been one of the Aggies' most dependable arms out of the bullpen all year long. The junior from Dallas has allowed just one home run in 28 appearances and when the Aggies face Davidson this weekend in the College Station Super Regional, with a spot in the College World Series on the line, A&M will depend on Sherrod to help them get there.

However, getting the Aggies over their super regional hump isn't the only adversity Sherrod has overcome. Life has thrown Sherrod a few curve balls; he's partially deaf in both ears. But each time life tries to bring him down, Sherrod has been able to rise above the noise, even if he can't always hear it.

KAGS Sports Director Colin Deaver has Sherrod's inspiring story.

