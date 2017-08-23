Team USA defeated in Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: allanswart)

DUBLIN, IRELAND-- Team USA competed in the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand in Ireland Tuesday.

Among the players for Team USA, Buffalo native Catie Benson.

PHOTOS: Women's Rugby World Semi-final- USA vs. New Zealand

Unfortunately, it will be New Zealand advancing to the finals to face England. They defeated the U.S. 45-12.

Benson and her teammates will take on France in the bronze final on Saturday.

