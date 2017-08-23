WGRZ
Team USA defeated in Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final

WGRZ 11:20 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

DUBLIN, IRELAND-- Team USA competed in the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand in Ireland Tuesday. 

Among the players for Team USA, Buffalo native Catie Benson. 

Unfortunately, it will be New Zealand advancing to the finals to face England.  They defeated the U.S. 45-12.

Benson and her teammates will take on France in the bronze final on Saturday.

