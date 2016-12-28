Take 2: Jonah and Heather discuss coaching change

BUFFALO, NY - For the ninth time in the Bills' playoff drought, the team has a new head coach. Former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was named interim head coach after Rex Ryan was fired on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Lynn talked to the media but he was the only one. The Pegulas and GM Doug Whaley were not made available and that led to Lynn answering questions he did not have the answers to.

Two on Your Side's Jonah Javad and Heather Prusak break down a busy week at One Bills Drive.