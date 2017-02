Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) gestures with the ball after a first down against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni was joined by Sports Talk Sunday colleague Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News from Houston to discuss the impact receiver Chris Hogan, who the Bills let get away as a restricted free agent is making for the Patriots.

(© 2017 WGRZ)