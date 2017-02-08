WGRZ
Take 2: Eichel comments on boos after OT rally

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni gives his take on Jack Eichel's comments about the Sabres being booed off the ice after two periods of what wound up being and overtime win for Buffalo over San Jose.

WGRZ 11:11 PM. EST February 08, 2017

