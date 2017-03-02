WGRZ
Close

Take 2: Bills leaning toward moving on from Taylor?

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni was joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News from the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

WGRZ 7:31 PM. EST March 02, 2017

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni was joined by Sports Talk Sunday colleague Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.  

Among the topics they discussed, the future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor after new head coach Sean McDermott said they were still in the "process" of making a decision on picking up his contract option with a March 11th deadline to do so looming.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories