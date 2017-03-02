Take 2: Bills leaning toward moving on from Taylor?

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni was joined by Sports Talk Sunday colleague Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Among the topics they discussed, the future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor after new head coach Sean McDermott said they were still in the "process" of making a decision on picking up his contract option with a March 11th deadline to do so looming.

