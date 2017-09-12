WGRZ
Close

Take 2: Bills analysis with Jonah & Vic

Channel 2's Jonah Javad is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News to look back at the Bills season opening win over the Jets and look ahead to the Week 2 test in Carolina.

Jonah Javad, WGRZ 5:55 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

Channel 2's Jonah Javad is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News to look back at the Bills season opening win over the Jets and look ahead to the Week 2 test in Carolina.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories