WGRZ
Close

Take 2: Adam and Mike Harrington on Sabres stretch run

2-On-Your-Side Sports Director Adam Benigni is joined by Sabres beat reporter Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News to discuss the playoff push coming out of the bye week.

WGRZ 9:33 PM. EST February 23, 2017

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni was joined by Sabres beat reporter Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News to to discuss many of the questions facing the Sabres as they emerge from the bye week and push for the playoffs. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories