Jan 17, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Nicolas Deslauriers (44) and defenseman Cody Franson (6) react after a goal by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin (15) during the second period at the Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, John E. Sokolowski)

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni was joined by Sabres beat reporter Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News to talk about many issues surrounding the team coming off a 4-3 loss to the Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday night.

You can follow Mike on twitter: @ByMHarrington

You can follow Adam on twitter: @adambenigni

(© 2017 WGRZ)