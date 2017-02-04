Syracuse Beats Virginia as Boeheim Gets Win # 1,000

Feb 4, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim gestures to the crowd while walking to the court prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)



SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Tyus Battle had a career-high 23 points and Andrew White also had 23 as Syracuse rallied past No. 9 Virginia 66-62 on Saturday, its second win over a ranked team in eight days.



Syracuse (15-9, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended its winning streak to four games and remained in the hunt for the postseason. The Orange beat Florida State 82-72 last Saturday.



Kyle Guy had 14 points for Virginia (17-5, 7-3 ACC), which failed to move into a tie with North Carolina for the conference lead.



The victory would have been the 1,000th for Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, but the NCAA stripped him of 101 victories as part of punishment handed down in 2015 after a multiyear investigation of the school's athletic department. That leaves Boeheim at 899, three shy of matching Bob Knight for second place all-time behind Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.



Still, the fans toted placards to honor the moment, rushed the court and saluted him after the final horn, and he waved as he left the court that bears his name.

