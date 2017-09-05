Stu & Vic Preview Bills Opener

Aug 26, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

BUFFALO, NY- With the Bills season set to start Sunday against the New York Jets Buffalo News Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci returns with the Breakdown segment.

This week Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar and Vic discuss the season opener.

It was reported Tuesday that Tyrod Taylor has cleared the concussion protocol and will start against the Jets.

Vic explains that the Bills are "rebuilding" and not tanking. Its Vic's take that if you want to see a real tank job, look no further than Sunday's opponent, the New York Jets.

Vic joins us every Tuesday throughout the Bills season.

Kickoff between the Bills and Jets is scheduled for one o'clock Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.

