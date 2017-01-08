Steelers Dump Dolphins 30-12

Jan 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) shakes hands with Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) after their AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 30-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)



UNDATED (AP) - The Steelers have advanced to the second round of the NFL playoffs with a 30-12 win over visiting Miami. Strong defense, the combination of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH'-lihs-bur-gur) and receiver Antonio Brown and the running of Le'Veon Bell proved to be too much for the Dolphins.



Roethlisberger connected on scoring passes to Brown from 50 and 62 yards out while Bell ran for two scores and franchise pose-season record 167 yards.



The Steelers avenged a 15-point loss at Miami earlier this season by racing to a fast start against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh had 219 total yards in the first quarter, the most in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.



Up next for Pittsburgh are the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday. The Steelers will enter the game riding an eight-game winning streak.