St. Bonaventure rolls to 83-65 win over La Salle

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - Denzel Gregg scored a career-high 28 points with eight boards and St. Bonaventure rolled to an 83-65 win over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Gregg was 13 of 18 from the floor for the Bonnies (16-9, 8-5 Atlantic 10). Matt Mobley added 18 points and Jaylen Adams had 16 points and 12 assists. The team averaged 54.1 percent shooting from the floor and was 11-for-11 at the line.

A dunk by Gregg late in the first half put St. Bonaventure up 32-25 and sparked a 19-5 run to finish out the final six minutes of the period and give the Bonnies a 51-30 lead at intermission.

Mobley made a dunk to cap an 11-5 surge to start the second half, extending the Bonnies' lead to 62-35 with 16:21 to play. La Salle never threatened.

Jordan Price scored 15 points for the Explorers (13-11, 7-6), who have lost three of their last four.

