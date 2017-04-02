South Carolina Wins National Title

Apr 2, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the championship trophy and the cheerleaders after defeating the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the 2017 Women's Final Four championship at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

DALLAS (AP) - A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.



Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals two years ago before losing to Notre Dame.



The victory in front of a sellout crowd came one day after the Gamecocks men's basketball team lost in the Final Four in Phoenix.



Mississippi State had all the momentum on its side after a shocking win over UConn on Friday night that ended the Huskies' record 111-game winning streak.



The Bulldogs couldn't muster the same effort against their SEC rival. Morgan William, who had become the face of the tournament with the game-winner against the Huskies after a 41-point performance against Baylor, was held to just eight.

