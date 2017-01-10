WGRZ
Social media reaction from Clemson's 35-31 national title win over Alabama

Mark Bergin, WBIR 8:12 AM. EST January 10, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in Monday night’s national championship game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tigers are national champions for the first time since 1981.

Clemson (14-1) snapped Alabama’s (14-1) 26-game winning streak on Monday night.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning score with 1 second left.

Here’s a look at the reaction across social media from Monday night’s thriller.

