Social media reaction from Clemson's 35-31 national title win over Alabama

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports, John David Mercer)

TAMPA, Fla. - Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in Monday night’s national championship game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tigers are national champions for the first time since 1981.

Clemson (14-1) snapped Alabama’s (14-1) 26-game winning streak on Monday night.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning score with 1 second left.

Here’s a look at the reaction across social media from Monday night’s thriller.

CLEMSON WINS THE CHAMPIONSHIP! Watson finds Renfrow with 1 second left to take down the Tide, 35-31! #SidelineCam https://t.co/ulOGNskxz2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017

Hunter Renfrow welcome to history. https://t.co/opLhldYSza — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Deshaun Watson is the first Heisman runner-up QB to win the national championship since Texas QB Vince Young in 2005. pic.twitter.com/OU6wKaL5Sd — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Just a coach and his quarterback #SidelineCam https://t.co/e8KWZ2dX0T — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017

Me. In a National Championship Game. I'm just waiting on that moment. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) January 8, 2013

If I get a chance to play in a national championship game, Imma go ham. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 5, 2012

When you finally get to hold that trophy 😍#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/PVNtADBPDG — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

This is the first time in 10 seasons under Nick Saban that Alabama lost when entering fourth quarter with a double-digit lead (were 97-0). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

Hunter Renfrow now has 11 career TD catches, four of them in CFP championship games against Alabama. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

Bo Scarborough as a high school sophomore. Hunter Renfrow as a college junior. pic.twitter.com/4qFs3kyfUe — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017

"To the seniors,



- 3 straight SEC Titles

- 3 straight #CFBPlayoff

- 1 #NationalChampionship



I'm really proud of these guys."



- Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/YJJhSduRH2 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2017

On last Clemson play, why not just tackle all of Clemson's receivers at snap and force them to kick field goal on untimed play? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2017

$60 million: Amount of money Nick Saban has taken in, in salary and bonuses, in his 10 years at Alabama. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

This ref is so jacked Nick Saban is about to offer him a scholarship 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SuYXZzAVb3 — ESPNU (@ESPNU) January 10, 2017

Congrats to Clemson for winning the #nationalchampionship and more importantly thank you for bringing us this Vine. https://t.co/wySsCUtTGt — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) January 10, 2017

SEASON'S OVER TIME TO TEAR SOME GROINS https://t.co/uIMz9OvZo9 — Crossover Report (@CrossoverReport) January 10, 2017

When you just won a #NationalChampionship but realize your about to be drafted by the Browns pic.twitter.com/W4GZ5zvdwZ — Sport Highlights™ (@Sportzplayzz) January 10, 2017

We found the cause 😭 pic.twitter.com/SRZu9vbwtN — Dollar Bill Stern (@MLWIII_) January 10, 2017

The calm after the classic. Goodnight from the #CFBPlayoff National Championship. pic.twitter.com/YAvCenKQcF — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017

