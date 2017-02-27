Shattenkirk Traded to Caps

Feb 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) handles the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Billy Hurst)





WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.



Washington sent a 2017 first-round pick, conditional 2018 second-round pick, forward Zach Sanford and minor leaguer Brad Malone to St. Louis in the deal that also sent former Capitals goaltending prospect Pheonix Copley to the Blues.



The teams announced the deal Monday night.



Shattenkirk, 28, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has 42 points on 11 goals and 31 assists this season and has 66 goals and 218 assists in 471 NHL games



He counts $4.25 million against the salary cap this season. The Blues retained 39 percent of his salary.



Shattenkirk is a right-handed-shooting defenseman who adds more depth and offense to the Capitals' blue line.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.