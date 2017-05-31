Serena Williams shows up to support Venus at French Open

Serena Williams attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Serena Williams couldn't stay away from the French Open.

The 23-time major champion watched her big sister, Venus, beat Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-1 to advance in their second round match Wednesday.

Serena Williams is taking time off from tennis after announcing she's pregnant. She and fiance Alexis Ohanian attended the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Last year at the French Open, Serena Williams advanced to the final, losing to Garbine Muguruza.

Perfect weekend. 📸 @valvogt A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on May 29, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

