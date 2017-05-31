Serena Williams shows up to support Venus at French Open

Serena Williams couldn't stay away from the French Open.
The 23-time major champion watched her big sister, Venus, beat Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-1 to advance in their second round match Wednesday.
Serena Williams is taking time off from tennis after announcing she's pregnant. She and fiance Alexis Ohanian attended the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.
Last year at the French Open, Serena Williams advanced to the final, losing to Garbine Muguruza.
