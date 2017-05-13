Senators Win Game One in OT

May 13, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Burrows (14) and center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) look for the rebound during the third period in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)



PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Ottawa Senators have wasted no time grabbing home-ice advantage away from the defending champs in the NHL's Eastern Conference finals.



Bobby Ryan scored 4:59 into overtime to give the Senators a 2-1 victory over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring in the first period with his eighth goal of the postseason and seventh in his last six games. It remained 1-0 until Evgeni Malkin beat Craig Anderson with 5:35 left in regulation.



Anderson made 27 saves for the Senators, who are seeking their second Stanley Cup finals appearance and first since 2007.



Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for the Penguins.



Game 2 is Monday in Pittsburgh.

