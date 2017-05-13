Senators Win Game One in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Ottawa Senators have wasted no time grabbing home-ice advantage away from the defending champs in the NHL's Eastern Conference finals.
Bobby Ryan scored 4:59 into overtime to give the Senators a 2-1 victory over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring in the first period with his eighth goal of the postseason and seventh in his last six games. It remained 1-0 until Evgeni Malkin beat Craig Anderson with 5:35 left in regulation.
Anderson made 27 saves for the Senators, who are seeking their second Stanley Cup finals appearance and first since 2007.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for the Penguins.
Game 2 is Monday in Pittsburgh.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs