Senators Eliminate Rangers, 4-2

May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) celebrates with teammates after defeating the New York Rangers in game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hunger, Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) - Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist to help the Ottawa Senators advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 6 of their second-round series Tuesday night.



Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone scored in the first period to power Ottawa to a fast start, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter. Clarke MacArthur had two assists, and Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots.



The Senators, headed to the conference finals for the first time since their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, will face either Pittsburgh or Washington in the next round. Their series is headed to Game 7 on Wednesday night.



Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist had 22 saves.



