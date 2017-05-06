Senators Beat Rangers 5-4 in OT

May 6, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal scored by center Kyle Turris (7) scores in overtime of game five in the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Marc DesRosiers)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Kyle Turris scored 6:28 into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to 5-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday for a 3-2 series lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.



Derick Brassard tied the score with 1:26 left in the third period for the Senators. Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Tom Pyatt also scored and Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots.



Jesper Fast, Nick Holden, Ryan McDonagh and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 32 saves.



Michael Grabner appeared to win it for the Rangers less than 5 minutes into overtime, but it was disallowed because his redirection came on a high-stick.



Turris then knocked in the rebound of his own shot through Lundqvist's five-hole.



Game 6 is Tuesday night in New York.

