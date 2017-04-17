Senators Beat Bruins in OT

Apr 17, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) celebrates scoring the winning goal on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the first overtime period in game three of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. The Ottawa Senators won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

BOSTON (AP) - Bobby Ryan scored on a tip-in on a power play 5:43 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.



Ryan got free in the zone, tapping it in on assists by Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson. Mike Hoffman added two goals for Ottawa, with Derick Brassard scoring the other. Craig Anderson finished with 17 saves.



It was the second straight overtime game of the series, and second consecutive win for the Senators following their 4-3 victory in Game 2.



This time Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three goals in second period, tying the game on a power play goal by David Pastrnak.



Noel Acciari and David Backes also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots.



Game 4 is Wednesday night in Boston.

