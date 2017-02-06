Section 6 Girls Hockey Final Set For Wednesday

AMHERST, NY- Orchard Park-Frontier-Lake Shore will play Kenmore-Grand Island for the Section 6 girls hockey championship Wednesday night at the Northtown Center in Amherst. Face off is scheduled for 8-pm.

Kenmore Grand Island stunned Williamsville 4-2 in the first semifinal. Olivia Smith had a hat trick for the winners and Hannah Gallivan had the other goal for Kenmore Grand Island.

Williamsville outshot Kenmore Grand Island 42-to-10 but 7th grader Ellie Simmons made 40 saves.

In the second semifinal Orchard Park-Frontier-Lake Shore beat Clarence-Amherst-Sweet Home 4-1.

Jessica Peters opened the scoring just 17 seconds into the game. Clarence-Amherst-Sweet Home tied it on a goal by Charleigh Rondeau but the winners got goals from Frangelica Bautz, Meghan Roche and Mary Kromer to put the game away.

