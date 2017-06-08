Close Sam Houston State Departs for First Super Regional in School History Sam Houston State left Texas and arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., on Thursday in advance of the program's first Super Regional, which begins Saturday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:57 PM. EDT June 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sam Houston State left Texas and arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., on Thursday in advance of the program's first Super Regional, which begins Saturday. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana Shoreline Trail Project Completed Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse Scajaquada Creek turns red More Stories Child critical, dogs euthanized after attack Jun. 8, 2017, 12:04 p.m. UB: 'Beloved' professor killed in Thruway crash Jun. 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m. Cheektowaga Seeks Alternate Sites for Cell Tower Jun. 9, 2017, 12:08 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs