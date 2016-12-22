Sabres unable to rally past Hurricanes, 3-1 (Photo: © Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk scored for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.



Cam Ward made 22 saves and Sebastian Aho scored an empty-net goal in the final minute as the Hurricanes beat the Sabres for the second time in six days. Carolina has earned a point in four straight games.



Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo and Robin Lehner made 31 saves. The Sabres have lost three in a row.



Carolina had an extended layoff following Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Buffalo. Monday's scheduled game against the Detroit Red Wings was postponed due to unplayable ice at PNC Arena.



The extra rest helped the Hurricanes start fast and take a 2-0 lead in the first period.



Skinner scored his team-leading 13th goal on a wrist shot from the right cirle 1:14 into the game.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.