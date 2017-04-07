Sabres thoughts, prayers wIth Okposo

Feb 28, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) skates up ice with the puck against the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of Kyle Okposo's condition tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Sabres forward is showing signs of improving from an undisclosed illness that has hospitalized him for the past five days.

The person says there is no timetable yet as to when Okposo might be released from the neurosurgical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Friday because the Sabres have not provided any updates since announcing Okposo is under the care of team doctors on Wednesday.



Okposo has been sidelined since complaining of an illness on March 28. He had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

After putting his Sabres through a practice at Harborcenter Friday head coach Dan Bylsma was asked for an update on forward Kyle Okposo.

Bylsma said we have nothing further to say,. He did add that " Its a difficult situation and a difficult time for Kyle and Kyle and his family. And one we want to do everything we can to be with him and help him through the time that he's in right now. Its something we're all playing with right now.

Defenseman Jake McCabe added " its scary. He'd do anything for you and we feel the same way. If there's anything we could for him its just unfortunate and scary and our thoughts and prayers are with him and hopefully he recovers soon.

Okposo remains at the neursosurgical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital.

© 2017 Associated Press