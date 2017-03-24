Sabres surprised by Ristolainen's suspension

Mar 10, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, NY - For three games, the Sabres will be without their top defenseman in Rasmus Ristolainen after he was suspended for this hit on Jake Guentzel in Tuesday's game against the Penguins:

And the Sabres were surprised by that including Ristolainen himself and head coach Dan Bylsma.

"I didn't expect anything so they make the decision and I have to respect that," Rasmus Ristolainen said after practice on Thursday.

"I didn't think it was going to be three games. Seeing the hit and the outcome I understand why they reviewed it and you have to accept it," head coach Dan Bylsma said.

Which brought up the issue, do certain teams or players get away with more based on who they are or where they are in the standings?

"If they're reversed jerseys I don't think it's three games. Certain teams in this league get the benefit of the doubt," Robin Lehner said.

Rasmus Ristolainen can still practice during his suspension. His first game out will be Saturday when the Sabres host the Maple Leafs.

