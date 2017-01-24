Sabres Stun Predators 5-4 in Overtime

Jan 17, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) heads up ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Buffalo 4-3. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, John E. Sokolowski)



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jack Eichel scored two goals, including the game-winner at 2:35 of overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 5-4 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.



Zemgus Girgensons, Brian Gionta and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo, which has won three straight.



James Neal, Filip Forsberg, Cody McLeod and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Calle Jarnkrok had two assists.



Eichel's overtime winner capped a frantic comeback for Buffalo.



In the extra period, Eichel carried the puck into the Nashville zone, made a move at the left faceoff dot to shake two Predators and then snapped a wrist shot past Juuse Saros, who finished with 32 saves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.