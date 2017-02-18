Sabres snap Blues 6-game winning streak

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) and Buffalo Sabres forward Nicholas Baptiste (73) celebrate a win against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Buffalo beats St. Louis 3 to 2. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Robin Lehner stopped 16 shots in the third period and 37 overall, and the Buffalo Sabres snapped the St. Louis Blues' six-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Evander Kane and minor-league callup Nicholas Baptiste each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's third straight win, matching a season best accomplished three times. Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres (26-23-10), who have three more wins than losses for the first time since closing the 2011-12 season 39-32-11.

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which lost for the first time since a 4-1 defeat to Pittsburgh on Feb. 4.

