SABRES-SENS BRAWL: Ten Years Later

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- If you’re a Sabres fan you probably have vivid memories of where you were ten years ago. It was the Sabres and Senators in downtown Buffalo, and it was a brawl to remember.

It all started when Ottawa’s Chris Neil came across the slot and hit Sabres captain Chris Drury in the head. It was the exact kind of hit on a defenseless player that the NHL has tried to eliminate from the game.

The Sabres responded and a massive fight ensued that involved all 12 players.

Former Sabres Andrew Peters and Marty Biron, as well as Senators goaltender Ray Emery, were among the

stars of the show.

The teams racked up 100 penalty minutes, and the rivalry with Ottawa reached an all-time high.

