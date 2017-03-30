Sabres' Reinhart benched for arriving late to team stretch (Photo: © Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart says he was late for a team stretching period because he misread a text, which led to him being benched against Columbus this week.



Reinhart says he didn't appreciate sitting in uniform and watching the entire game Tuesday without taking one shift. Though he doesn't believe being five minutes late would have affected his preparation, Reinhart acknowledges he should've been there on time.



The second-year player spoke about the benching for the first time following practice Thursday.



Coach Dan Bylsma says Reinhart shouldn't be happy over what happened. Bylsma adds that the Sabres are moving forward in looking ahead to hosting the New York Islander on Sunday.

