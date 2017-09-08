Sabres Prospects Lose in OT, 4-3

BUFFALO, NY - New Jersey defenseman Will Butcher heard it from Sabres fans Friday night at the Harborcenter. Butcher signed with the Devils as a free agent so the fans feel he slighted the Sabres who were reportedly in the running until the bitter end.

Harborcenter erupted the chant of "Puuuuu" when center Cliff Pu scored to tie the game at one. at 3:49 of the first period.

Colin Blackwell scored twice for the Sabres to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead but they couldn't hold it as the Devils Ryan Kujaninski scored his third goal of the game with just 3:21 remaining to tie it at 3.

In overtime defenseman Michael Kapla scored the game winner on a breakaway just 50 seconds into the overtime.

The Sabres host the Bruins Saturday at Harborcenter at 7-pm.

