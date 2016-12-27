Sabres O'Reilly Out After Appendectomy

Dec 13, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the game against the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- The Sabres announced this morning that forward Ryan O'Reilly underwent a successful appendectomy over the break. The team said there is no timetable for his return.

The Sabres have been off for the Christmas break but return to action Tuesday night in Detroit.

O'Reilly has 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 27 games. He missed 6 games earlier this season with an oblique injury.

He has been struggling lately having scored just one goal in his last 11 games. The Sabres will not recall anyone to take O'Reilly's place for the game in Detroit.

The Sabres trail Detroit by 2 points in the division and are looking to snap a four game winless streak.