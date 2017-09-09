Sabres Move Into Title Game with 7-4 Win

Mar 26, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Hudson Fasching (52) during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- Monday the Sabres prospects will play the Penguins prospects for the championship of the Prospects Challenge.

The Sabres beat the Bruins 7-4 Saturday to move into the championship game. There are no games Sunday.

Hudson Fasching scored two goals for the Sabres, the first of the night and the last one of the night that went into an empty net.

Five of the Sabres goals came on the power play Saturday night. Brendan Guhle, Justin Bailey, Nick Baptiste, C.J. Smith and Vaclav Karabacek all scored for the Sabres.

Pittsburgh beat New Jersey 6-2 to move into Monday's final game against the Sabres.

Face off is scheduled for 7 o'clock at the Harborcenter.

