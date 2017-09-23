Sabres Lose to Leafs, 3-1

Sep 23, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Hudson Fasching (24) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- Toronto swept the preseason home and home series with the Buffalo Sabres. Friday in Toronto the Maple Leafs blanked the Sabres 3-0, Saturday in Buffalo the Leafs won 3-1.

The loss drops the Sabres to 1-3 in the preseason. James van Reimsdyk opened the scoring in the first period for the Maple Leafs. It was the only goal of the period. It was his second goal of the preseason.

The Sabres tied it in the second period when Hudson Fasching tipped in Rasmus Ristolainen's shot for his first goal of the preseason.

Toronto got the game winner on the power play early in the third period. Kasperi Kapanen scored just 58 seconds into the third period. The Leafs added an empty netter by Nikita Soshnikov with one minute and ten seconds remaining in regulation.

Robin Lehner stopped 30 of 32 Toronto shots on goal for the Sabres.

The Sabres return to action Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

