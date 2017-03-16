Sabres lose to Kings 2-0

Mar 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15), goalie Robin Lehner (40), defenseman Cody Franson (6) and center Ryan O'Reilly (90) react after a Los Angeles Kings goal in the third period. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jarome Iginla and rookie Adrian Kempe scored in the third period, and Jonathan Quick earned his first shutout of the season in the Los Angeles Kings' 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Dustin Brown had two assists for the Kings, who haven't given up on their playoff hopes despite sitting four points behind St. Louis for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles wrapped up its seven-game homestand with four victories, but back-to-back losses earlier in the week allowed the Blues to surge ahead with just 11 games to play.

Robin Lehner stopped 34 shots for the Sabres, who have lost six of seven and 10 of 12. Buffalo was shut out for the first time since Nov. 7 at Boston.

