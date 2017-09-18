Sabres Lose to Hurricanes, 3-2 in OT

Sep 18, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley watches play from behind the bench during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- Carolina beat the Sabres 3-2 in overtime in the preseason opener for the Sabres. The Sabres battled back twice to tie it but the Hurricanes got the game winner from Derek Ryan at 2:19 of the overtime. It was the second goal and third point of the night for Ryan.

The game marked the debut behind the bench of new Sabres head coach Phil Housley. Housley said after the game "Well, it was a little bit of nervousness but as the game went on I felt more comfortable but I’m just really happy to a part of the Buffalo Sabres. It was unfortunate we lost. I thought the guys should have got rewarded better but you know we’ll work and we’ll continue to work at our game."

Ryan opened the scoring at 8:25 of the first period. The Sabres tied it less than four minutes later when Seth Griffith scored from Evan Rodrigues. Cliff Pu also got an assist on the play. Rodrigues assisted on both Sabres goals.

Carolina took the lead in the second period when Josh Jooris scored shorthanded at the 1453 mark. Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe answered less than two minutes later with Rodrigues and Taylor Fedun helping out.

On the game winner Ryan took advantage of a turnover and beat goaltender Linus Ullmark for the win. Robin Lehner played the first two periods for the Sabres.

The game marked the return of forward Kyle Okposo to the Buffalo lineup. He was limited to 65 games last season because of injuries. He missed the final part of last season because of a concussion and his reaction to medication he took for it.

The Sabres will skate in Buffalo Tuesday and then head to Penn State to take on Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

