Sabres look to bounce back vs. Rangers

The NHL All-Star break ended Tuesday night in Montreal, but the Buffalo Sabres didn't get the memo - losing to the Canadiens, 5-2.

Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian finished with a +/- of -5. The offense couldn't get anything going until garbage time in the 3rd Period. As a result, the Sabres failed to gain ground in the Wild Card chase.

"We're all unsatisfied right now," said Sabres forward Marcus Foligno after practice Wednesday. "We're a little bit ticked off. Coming off the break a bit rusty, but no excuse."

"We really have to put the pedal down. We have to play more urgent. Obviously [Tuesday] night's game we have to throw out the window because it was horrendous. We got chances to make up ground here and we got to focus on the next one."

"I just think the games we've won, we played with a lot of energy and played the way we know we're capable of playing," added Bogosian.

"I'm looking for that for the whole team," said head coach Dan Bylsma. "That can't be how we play. That can't be who we are as a group. There's got to be a rebound with how we respond tomorrow night."

The Sabres look to bounce back Thursday night when they host the New York Rangers.

Buffalo hasn't lost at home since December, going a perfect 4-0 in the month of January.

Face-off is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the KeyBank Center.

