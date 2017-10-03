Sabres, Jack Eichel agree to 8-year extension

Reports: Eichel, Sabres close to contract extension (Photo: © Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO- The Buffalo Sabres and star Jack Eichel have agreed to an 8-year contract extension worth $10 million per year.

The team announced the move Tuesday night.

With an average annual value of $10 million, Eichel will be tied for the sixth highest paid player in the NHL.

Eichel totaled 57 points in 61 games last season, finishing 11th in the league in points per game (.93).

Eichel and the Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens in the season opener Thursday night.

