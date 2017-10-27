Sabres Host Sharks Saturday Afternoon

Oct 25, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Buffalo Sabres goalie Chad Johnson (31) makes a glove save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell LaBounty, Russell LaBounty)

BUFFALO, NY- Saturday afternoon the Sabres host the San Jose Sharks at the Key Bank Center.

The Sharks beat the Sabres in San Jose earlier this season, 3-2. Its the last game of a five game road trip for the Sharks, They have split the first two games of the trip.

The Sabres beat Detroit 1-0 Tuesday in Buffalo and then lost badly at Columbus, 5-1 Wednesday night.

Face off is scheduled for one o'clock Saturday afternoon.

