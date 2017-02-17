Sabres Host Blues, Blackhawks This Weekend

Feb 4, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) tends net during the third period against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center. Sabres beat the Senators 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- Its a huge weekend for the Sabres as they play host to the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks this weekend.

The Sabres are tied with Florida with 60 points, that's 3 points behind Toronto as the Maple Leafs currently hold down the final wild card playoff spot.

Sabres All Star forward Kyle Okposo knows his team has to find the consistency they've been searching for all season. "I think it's something we have to learn how to do over time. It's a long season.... There's going to be some ups and downs... and you have to keep your emotions in check. If you win a couple of games you can't get too high... If you lose a couple of games you can't get too low. You have to try to maintain be at your best every night. "

St. Louis has been hot since firing head coach Ken Hitchcock and replaceing him with Mike Yeo. The Blues are on a 6 game winning streak and are 7-1-0 with Yeo behind the bench. Face off Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 1-pm.

Sunday evening the Chicago Blackhawks and South Buffalo's Patrick Kane make their annual appearance at the KeyBank Center. The Blackhawks return from their bye week with a home game Saturday night against Edmonton then travel to Buffalo for Sunday's game which is scheduled to face off at 6-p.

