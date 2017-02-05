Sabres Hope to Build on Ottawa Win

Feb 4, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) congratulates goalie Robin Lehner (40) for recording a shutout against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center. Sabres beat the Senators 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, NY- After Sunday's practice at the KeyBank Center Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said that Zach Bogosian and William Carrier will not make the trip to New Jersey for Monday night's game against the Devils.

Bylsma said about Carrier "It’s a wear-and-tear injury, probably bone bruise would be the best description of what he’s dealing with in his knee." Bogosian remains day to day with a lower body injury.

The Sabres are coming off a 4-0 win over Ottawa Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped all 37 Senators shots on goal to record his first shutout of the season. While the Sabres led 2-0 after the second period they were outplayed in the period and it was Lehner who kept them in the game. Head coach Dan Bylsma said Lehner's play sent a message to the team. "There was a save at about the 14 minute mark on a simliar rush play that Robin made with the blocker, it didn't look like much but it was a great save. The save on Hoffman was obviously a huge save. We weren't playing well but his save was an answer and should have been a motivator for our team to, he's going to make the stop and we got to go back to the other end and take care of own business."

Goaltender Robin Lehner coming off back to back strong performances remains focused on the big picture. "You got to try to just stay consistent with what you are doing out there and we got to work as a team to get more consistent and get more wins."

Forward Marcus Foligno played a key role in Saturday's win as well. He scored a goal but before that stood up for Jack Eichel after the Senators kept running him. Foligno fought Mark Borowiecki. Eichel appreciates his teammate, and teammates for having his back. "Means a lot to you when somebody does that and steps in when a guy takes a run at you. I think there's a lot of guys in the room that would do it."

Head coach Dan Bylsma added "It says a lot about your team I think when you have guys that are willing to step up and make that statement. And I thought our team responded real well to it."

Williamsville native Justin Bailey was a plus 2 against the Senators. Bylsma said Bailey's skating can set him apart. “He needs to recognize the speed that he has is a weapon, and it’s a weapon against pretty much every defenseman he’s going against. When you have the ability to skate like he does, you should be using it every time and every chance you can to exploit pretty much anyone.”

The Sabres are at New Jersey Monday night and then return home to play San Jose Tuesday night.

(© 2017 WGRZ)