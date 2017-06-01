Sabres have 30 days to sign Cal Petersen

Apr 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish goalie Cal Petersen (40) makes a save during the third period against the Denver Pioneers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, Dennis Wierzbicki)

BUFFALO, NY - Sabres prospect Cal Petersen announced on Wednesday he will not return to Notre Dame for his senior season in order to turn pro.

The Sabres have exactly 30 days (from the time Petersen decides he is leaving school) to sign him or else he becomes and unrestricted free agent.

Now the decision is for Petersen is wait to see what other teams could offer in free agency or sign with the Sabres before the deadline. Kris Baker from Sabresprospects.com discussed those options with Two on Your Side's Heather Prusak.

