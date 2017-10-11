Housley shuffles lines during practice

BUFFALO, NY- Before leaving for their first lengthy road trip of the season, the Sabres skated at Harborcenter Wednesday morning.

They got a little bit of a scare when goaltender Robin Lehner got hit squarely in the mask by a puck. Lehner briefly left the ice, then returned to finish practice. Afterward head coach Phil Housley said, "It was unfortunate, but just glad that the worst of it is some stitches. We let him go a little early so he could get on the plane."

The Sabres open the trip Thursday night at San Jose. The Sharks are also looking for their first win of the season. They've dropped their first two decisions of the year.

Housley shook up the lines at practice. Sam Reinhart moves to the wing on the third line with Johann Larsson at center and Benoit Pouliot on the left side. The other combinations were Jack Eichel centering Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville, Evander Kane moves to a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo. The fourth line was Seth Griffith, Jacob Josefson, and Jordan Nolan.

Housley said none of those combinations were etched in stone. "I think you change the lines to try and get other guys going or maybe there's some chemistry that you're looking for. And that's why we made that change today. They could change tomorrow, but we'll try these combinations moving forward. I think you change the lines to try and get other guys going or maybe there's some chemistry that you're looking for. And that's why we made that change today.They could change tomorrow, but we'll try these combinations moving forward."

Defensively Josh Gorges moved back into the top six replacing Victor Antipin. Zach Bogosian remains day to day and will not make the trip.

The Sabres play at San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Las Vegas before returning home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday October 20.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV