Sabres Excited as Housley Era Begins

BUFFALO, NY- The Sabres went through their first practice of the season Friday morning at Harborcenter. Thursday, a day before his team took the ice for the first time first year head coach Phil Housley said "We're hopefully going to write a new chapter in the Buffalo Sabres organization. Well, it just gives me chills, seeing the Sabres logo. I mean I was fortunate enough to start my career here. Its a great sports town. These people are very passionate and very proud. And we're going to try and represent the Buffalo Sabres organization the best way we know how moving forward here."

Housley and the Sabres have a couple of injuries to deal with. Alex Nylander suffered a lower body injury in last week's Prospects Challenge and Housley said Friday Nylander is now week to week. Earlier general manager Jason Botterill said that Nylander was day to day. Center Sean Malone missed the Prospects Challenge with an injury and wasn't on the ice this morning with the team. Housley said that he's also week to week but that "he's doing exercises now and is getting close to being back on the ice."

The Sabres are in no rush to name a captain. Veteran center Ryan O'Reilly was asked after practice if the Sabres asked him to be captain if he was ready to take that step. He said " Yeah, absolutely. It would be an honor, you look at the guys who've worn it in the past in this organization. Obviously its something very special but with a letter or not the stuff that need to change I think has and that's what we want."

The Sabres open the preseason with a game against Carolina. Face off is scheduled for 7 o'clock from the Key Bank Center.

