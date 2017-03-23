Sabres D Ristolainen suspended 3 games (Photo: © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO- The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen three games for his hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel suffered a concussion from the blind-side hit.

Ristolainen was given a five-minute major for interference and was ejected from the game.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety held a hearing on Thursday to determine the additional punishment.

Pittsburgh defeated Buffalo, 3-1, in Tuesday's game and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Ristolainen is eligible to return to play Sunday, April 2 vs. the New York Islanders.

