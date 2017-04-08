Sabres Blanked by Panthers 3-0

Oct 18, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Buffalo Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma on his bench against Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary Flames won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergei Belski, Sergei Belski)



SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and James Reimer made saves to help Florida beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday night in the Panthers' home finale.



Nick Bjugstad also scored, and Jaromir Jagr had two assists,



The shutout was the second this season for Reimer, who also blanked the Chicago Blackhawks in a 7-0 home victory two weeks ago.



Robin Lehner had 34 saves for the Sabres.

