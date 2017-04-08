WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Sabres Blanked by Panthers 3-0

WGRZ 10:10 PM. EDT April 08, 2017


SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and James Reimer made saves to help Florida beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday night in the Panthers' home finale.

Nick Bjugstad also scored, and Jaromir Jagr had two assists,

The shutout was the second this season for Reimer, who also blanked the Chicago Blackhawks in a 7-0 home victory two weeks ago.

Robin Lehner had 34 saves for the Sabres.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories